Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 487,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 144,085 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 135,690.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 271,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 271,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

