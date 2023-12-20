Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 389 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 33.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after acquiring an additional 612,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 7,585.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after acquiring an additional 357,521 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,297,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,458,000 after acquiring an additional 335,538 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $155.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $160.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.