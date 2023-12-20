Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 389 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 33.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after acquiring an additional 612,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 7,585.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after acquiring an additional 357,521 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,297,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,458,000 after acquiring an additional 335,538 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SAP Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:SAP opened at $155.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $160.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.57.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
