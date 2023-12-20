Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Welltower by 46.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Welltower by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,119,000 after buying an additional 567,977 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.