Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Welltower by 46.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Welltower by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,119,000 after buying an additional 567,977 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Price Performance
WELL stock opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WELL
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.