Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $705,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,561,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $24,204,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average is $99.02. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $124.23.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

