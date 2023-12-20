Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MGK stock opened at $260.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $260.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.16 and its 200 day moving average is $237.00.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
