Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $260.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $260.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.16 and its 200 day moving average is $237.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.