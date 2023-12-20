Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Humana by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $463.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $498.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.20. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $541.21.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

