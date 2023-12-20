Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $41,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,088,000 after buying an additional 835,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,143,000 after buying an additional 135,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,762,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,837,000 after buying an additional 240,879 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

