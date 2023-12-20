Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 793.5% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $65.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.82%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

