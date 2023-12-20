Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Raised to $351.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $351.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $319.63.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $323.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.84. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,812,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,491 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

