IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMG. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.00.

IMG stock opened at C$3.58 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.18.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of C$301.19 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.2077355 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

