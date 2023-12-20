IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.00.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IMG

IAMGOLD Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.18. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$2.71 and a 1-year high of C$4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.33.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of C$301.19 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.2077355 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.