Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $238.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $236.00 to $238.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $258.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.85. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $216.43 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

