Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $277.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $258.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.08 and its 200-day moving average is $240.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $216.43 and a 1-year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

