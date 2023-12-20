Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Immunome Price Performance
NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $347.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.42. Immunome has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $9.53.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Immunome
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Immunome during the third quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Immunome during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Immunome
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immunome
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.