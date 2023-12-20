Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Immunome Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $347.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.42. Immunome has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $9.53.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Immunome

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

In related news, insider Bruce Turner bought 42,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,993.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at $249,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 169,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $999,995.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,889,048.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Immunome during the third quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Immunome during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

