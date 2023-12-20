Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,554 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.58 and a 200 day moving average of $340.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

