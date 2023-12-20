Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.50.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $76.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $23,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after buying an additional 107,875 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.