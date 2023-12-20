Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $474.14

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 474.14 ($6.00) and traded as high as GBX 523 ($6.61). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 516 ($6.53), with a volume of 348,710 shares trading hands.

Investec Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 493.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 474.14.

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Investec Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,520.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Investec Group

In related news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 187,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.40), for a total value of £802,482.45 ($1,014,901.29). Insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

