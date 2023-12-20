iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

