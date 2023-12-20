iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Share Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.97

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and traded as high as $25.50. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 126,711 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $441.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RING. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,075,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,254,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,826,000 after acquiring an additional 65,648 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

