iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.53 and its 200-day moving average is $276.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $304.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

