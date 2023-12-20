Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $91.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut Itron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.45.

Get Itron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITRI

Itron Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Itron has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.78 million. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after buying an additional 142,564 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,060 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Itron by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Itron by 10.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,255,000 after purchasing an additional 143,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 21.7% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,180 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.