ITT (NYSE:ITT) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $131.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITT. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Get ITT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITT

ITT Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $116.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day moving average is $98.86. ITT has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $117.01.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.