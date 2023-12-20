James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $205.83

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.83 ($2.60) and traded as low as GBX 202 ($2.55). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.61), with a volume of 203,093 shares traded.

James Halstead Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 199.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 205.83. The company has a market cap of £858.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2,060.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Get James Halstead alerts:

James Halstead Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

About James Halstead

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.