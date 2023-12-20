JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Raised to $21.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of JELD opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $19.23.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $512,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in JELD-WEN by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 74,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

