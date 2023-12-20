Jesse Anderson Corley Sells 12,000 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Jesse Anderson Corley sold 12,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $481,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $546,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
RxSight Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:RXST opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. RxSight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.60.
RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.
RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
