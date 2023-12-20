Jesse Anderson Corley Sells 12,000 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Jesse Anderson Corley sold 12,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $481,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $546,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RxSight Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. RxSight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in RxSight during the 1st quarter worth about $44,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 4,739.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 553,820 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the second quarter worth approximately $14,803,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 30.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after purchasing an additional 382,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 89.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 301,055 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RxSight

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.