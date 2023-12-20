Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $5.67. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 5,663 shares.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Up 9.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 117.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 12.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

