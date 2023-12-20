Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $5.67. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 5,663 shares.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Up 9.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jewett-Cameron Trading
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- What is a Dividend King?
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.