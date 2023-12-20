Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $31,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,982 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

