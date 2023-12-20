Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $376.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.79.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

