Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $202,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,471.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.7 %

CSWI opened at $203.86 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $203.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. Analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 681.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 435,627 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $38,503,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $9,642,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $8,479,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,007,000 after acquiring an additional 50,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

