jvl associates llc Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

jvl associates llc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. jvl associates llc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,442 shares of company stock worth $27,709,502. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $496.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

