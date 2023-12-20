Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.62

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.62 and traded as low as C$5.85. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$6.10, with a volume of 505,258 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on KEL. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities lowered Kelt Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.83.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In related news, Director Neil Graham Sinclair sold 35,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total transaction of C$166,600.00. 15.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

