Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.25.

Get Kemper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMPR

Kemper Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:KMPR opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. Kemper has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -20.95%.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $691,758. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 2.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kemper by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 2.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.