Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.39

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.39 and traded as low as $3.98. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 10,794 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $32.44 million, a PE ratio of 100.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 0.76%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,089 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

