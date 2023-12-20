Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 27,836 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,730 shares of company stock worth $7,022,771 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $159.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.