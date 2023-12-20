KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $527.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 1,414.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KLA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $205,999,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $578.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $520.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $593.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

