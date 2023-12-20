Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KVYO. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.85.

KVYO opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 663,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,938.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 663,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,938.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $50,135,405.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,701,483 shares of company stock valued at $189,785,999 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,625,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,546,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,760,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,316,000.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

