Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.39

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $3.89. Koss shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 8,761 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Koss alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Koss

Koss Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of -0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Koss by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Koss by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koss

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.