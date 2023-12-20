Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.71.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.17. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 216,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,708,841.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after buying an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,739,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,417,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,560,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.