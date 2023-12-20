Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $781.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $675.59 and its 200-day moving average is $657.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $397.06 and a 12-month high of $781.84.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

