Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at Desjardins

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Securities downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$26.25 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.92 and a 1-year high of C$48.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.5815603 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

