Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $491.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $491.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised Lennox International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennox International from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $446.40.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lennox International

Lennox International Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LII opened at $440.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.70. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $232.00 and a 52-week high of $451.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total transaction of $439,427.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,975 shares of company stock worth $5,034,472. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,067,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,070,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.