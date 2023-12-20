LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.05. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 43,850 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LightInTheBox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $123.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

