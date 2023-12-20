Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $129.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNN. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm upgraded Lindsay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Lindsay from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindsay has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $130.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.04.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.82 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Lindsay by 193,938.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,573,000 after purchasing an additional 833,936 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lindsay by 3,922.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,985 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth $15,851,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $21,112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lindsay by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 123,619 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

