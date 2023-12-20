Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Given New $2.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lion Electric from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.26.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.97 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 21.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter worth $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter worth $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

