LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $628,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.23.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average is $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $961,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

