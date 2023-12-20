Maple Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,553 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.9% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,554 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,151 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,571,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.