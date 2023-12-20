Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $83.38 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 487,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 9.5% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $83,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.
Apple Price Performance
Apple stock opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
