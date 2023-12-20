MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

HZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HZO

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $828.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.57.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MarineMax by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in MarineMax by 420.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $1,803,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in MarineMax by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.