Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

MMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $187.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 476.7% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

