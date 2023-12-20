Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $598.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $510.00 to $598.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a reduce rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $482.14.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $492.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $499.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.