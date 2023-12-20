Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $598.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $510.00 to $598.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a reduce rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $482.14.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.5 %
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
